Judge approves VW's 3.0L TDI settlement

  • Updated February 16, 2017, 3:35 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

VW will fix or buyback about 78,000 vehicles equipped with its 3.0L TDI engine.

A federal judge has approved Volkswagen's settlement to fix or buyback about 78,000 vehicles fitted with the company's 3.0L diesel V6 engine. Those vehicle were found to be in violation of federal emission standards.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer approved the settlement on Wednesday, which calls for VW to spend $1.2 billion to fix or buyback vehicles equipped with the company's 3.0L engine. That fine is in addition to the $14.7 billion settlement VW previous agreed to to address the company's emissions-cheating 2.0L TDI diesel engine.

Per the terms of the settlement, VW will fix about 58,000 Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles fitted with the 3.0L engine. VW will buyback the other 20,000 vehicles from owners. Nameplates covered by the settlement include the VW Touareg; Audi Q7, A6, A7, A8 and Q5; and the Porsche Cayenne.

"The proposed 3.0L TDI settlement will build on the substantial progress we are making with our 2.0L TDI settlement program, and provides a fair resolution for remaining affected customers in the United States," VW said in a statement, according to The Detroit News.

In addition to the $1.2 billion settlement, VW will also set aside another $225 million for a federal environmental mitigation trust fund. VW has already paid $2.7 billion into a similar fund as punishment for its 2.0L engine scandal.

