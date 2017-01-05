Judge hesitates to order injunction in in Waymo-Uber lawsuit

Judge William Alsup says Waymo has not yet presented any "smoking gun" to justify further action against Uber.

Waymo attorneys have apparently failed to convince a federal judge to approve an injunction against Uber's autonomous car operations.Lawyers defending Uber do not dispute allegations that the executive at the center of the lawsuit, Anthony Levandowski, may have downloaded thousands of proprietary files before resigning from Google.Waymo's legal team argues that Uber conspired with Levandowski to steal the technology and form an independent startup, Otto, that was allegedly only a shell company designed specifically to be acquired by Uber."We've learned that Uber and Levandowski created a coverup scheme for what they were doing," Waymo attorney Charles Verhoeven said at a hearing today.Juge William Alsup reminded Waymo that it is suing Uber, not Levandowski, and has not yet presented convincing evidence that Uber has used stolen designs to create Lidar sensors for its self-driving cars."I've given you lots of discovery, and so far you don't have any smoking gun," he said.Verhoeven claims Uber has improperly blocked plaintiffs from accessing thousands of documents related to the Otto buyout.With no decisive rulings handed down in the first important hearing, the lawsuit could become a protracted legal battle. It is viewed as particularly important, as both Waymo and Uber are vying for leading roles in the shift to autonomous vehicles.