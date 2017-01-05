Judge hesitates to order injunction in in Waymo-Uber lawsuit

Most Discussed
Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?
A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale owned by late Atlanta businessman Preston Henn may become the most expensive car ever sold, Bloomberg reports. While a normal 275 GTB goes for a little over $2 million in excellent shape, few competition-spec Speciales exist, marking this as a candidate for big money if it ever makes it to the auction block--a prospect which is still up in the air. https://bloom.bg/2qta0ab
Updated Honda Jazz (Fit) leaked
The refreshed Honda Jazz (known Stateside as the Fit) was leaked by Livedoor Blog (via indianautosblog), giving us a good look at the subcompact's exterior design and confirming that the existing, naturally aspirated powertrain will soldier on through at least the rest of the current model's life. This puts to rest any rumors of a turbocharged powertrain for the time being. http://bit.ly/2pFERgQ
India wants to go EV-only by 2030
India's energy minister wants every car sold new in 2030 to be electric -- no exceptions. As one of the world's most populous country, India is trying to curb air pollution in major cities. http://ind.pn/2pEvYnL
Next-gen Citroen EV three years away
Citroen's next-generation electric technology is about three years away from hitting showrooms, the company has confirmed. A modular platform like Volkswagen's MEB architecture will underpin a full lineup of Citroen-badged electric models, including sedans and crossovers. Some of them could be sold in the United States. http://bit.ly/2pECwmF
Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe
Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.
Hondata announces Civic tuning kit
Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic. The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output. Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700. http://bit.ly/2qraq0S
TVR trademarks Griffith name
Born-again British sports car brand TVR has trademarked the Griffith name. Nothing is official at this point, but rumors claim the company's upcoming sports car could revive the emblematic nameplate used several times in the past. http://bit.ly/2pE65EJ