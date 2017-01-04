VW employee continues to cooperate with prosecutors; judge stalls sentencing

  • Updated January 4, 2017, 9:50 am
  •         by Justin King

A court filing suggests James Liang's cooperation could help with prosecutions of other workers.

A judge has stalled a sentencing hearing for James Liang, the first former Volkswagen employee to face charges in the diesel emissions scandal, as he continues to cooperate with investigators and prosecutors.

US District Judge Sean Cox ordered the hearing pushed from February 1 to May 3 "to allow more time for defendant's cooperation in the investigation," according to a court filing spotted by Reuters.

The documents suggest Liang's participation could lead to the "potential prosecution of others," presumably current and former VW employees.

Liang signed a plea agreement in September, admitting that he and his team designed the illegal 'defeat' software after deciding that the new diesel engine could not meet customer expectations "as well as new, stricter US emissions standards."

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Engineers with direct involvement in the cheat may be the low-hanging fruit for US criminal prosecutors, but investigators are almost certainly attempting to build cases against higher-level managers and potentially top executives as the investigations stretch into 2017.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h