The redesigned off-road icon introduces a new Terrain Management System with six preset modes. The 'Weather' setting automatically optimizes settings to deal with snow, rain or ice.
"With its status secured as the ultimate high-performance off-road pickup, the all-new 2017 F-150 Raptor is the perfect companion for any kind of snow day," Ford proclaims.
Ford is currently taking orders for the 2017 Raptor. Volume production was expected to begin last month.
