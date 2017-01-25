Kia Niro price undercuts Toyota Prius

The entry-level hybrid crossover will sell for $23,790 (including $900 freight).

Kia has announced pricing details for its forthcoming 2017 Niro hybrid, due to arrive in showrooms early this year.

The entry-level FE trim will sell for $23,790 (including $900 freight), undercutting the 2017 Toyota Prius by nearly $1,000. Standard equipment includes 16-inch wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among other features.

The Niro FE has received a city/highway/combined rating of 52/49/50 mpg from the EPA, slightly below the 2017 Prius' 54/50/52 mpg rating.

The Niro Touring trim, which fetches $30,550, adds 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-speaker Harmon Kardon speaker system, 10-way power heated seats and front and rear park assist. Notably, its EPA rating drops to 46/40/43 mpg.

Kia has not announced a specific US launch date for the Niro crossover.