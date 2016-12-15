Kia Niro traverses US on 4.1 tanks of gas, sets world record

The hybrid maintained an average fuel economy of 76.6 mpg.

Kia's 2017 Niro has set a Guinness World Record for the lowest hybrid fuel consumption driving across the USA from coast to coast.

The Niro EX started at Los Angeles City Hall, eventually arriving at New York City Hall in downtown Manhattan after spending 3,715 miles on the road. The trip was completed with just 4.1 tanks of fuel, or 48.5 gallons.

The new record-setting average fuel efficiency is 76.6 mpg, significantly higher than the Niro's EPA-estimated 49-mpg highway rating. Kia suggests the Niro was not altered in any way for the trip.

The Niro combines Kia's 1.6-liter Kappa four-cylinder engine and a transmission-mounted electric motor, providing a combined 146 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Interestingly, the record-setting mpg was achieved using the crossover's standard six-speed dual-clutch transmission -- not a CVT or eight+ gears found in many other efficiency-focused vehicles.

RELATED CARS 2014 Kia Sedona 2017 Kia Sportage 2015 Kia Sorento 2016 Kia Optima 2015 Kia Rio 5-Door 2016 Kia Rio 2016 Kia Soul 2016 Kia Soul EV 2016 Kia Forte5 2016 Kia Forte Koup

The company suggests the Niro will land in showrooms by the first quarter of 2017, however pricing remains unclear.