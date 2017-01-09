Detroit LIVE: 2018 Kia Stinger

  • Updated January 9, 2017, 5:30 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The 2014 sport coupe concept has spawned a sport sedan.

Kia has formally unveiled its long-await Stinger sedan at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The production Stinger traces its roots back to the GT concept Kia introduced in 2011 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The car's name, however, evokes the Kia GT4 Stinger Concept the Korean carmaker in Detroit in 2014. At the time, the 2-door sport coupe was thought to be a rival to lightweight canyon carvers like the Subaru BRZ and Scion FR-S. Though Kia kept the catchy Stinger name, it now applies it to a sharply styled 4-door sedan.

The production Stinger comes standard with a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder developing 255 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. An up-rated model will also be offered; it'll uses a twin-turbocharged 3.3L V6 that boosts power to 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. Both mills will come linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive will be standard while all-wheel drive will be optional. The latter comes with a Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control system while the former uses a mechanical limited slip differential.

Kia says the Stinger V6 will be capable of accelerating from 0-60 in 5.1 seconds and hitting a top speed of 167mph.

The Stinger rides on a new platform with a wheelbase longer than that of an Audi A4, BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and even the Lexus GS. Overall the Stinger stretches 190.2 inches and measures 73.6-inches in width.

The Stinger uses a new Dynamic Stability Damping Control, which is a first for Kia. The system comes with five drive modes - Personal, Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart. A rack-mounted Motor Driven Power Steering system is said to return sharp handling.


On the tech front the Stinger will be available with a long list of safety and convenience features, including adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane keep assist.

Styling is quite handsome, with a long, muscular hood and sinewy fenders stretching all the way to the rear. The roofline tapers to a short rear deck that is the de rigueur fashion in sport sedans these days, a la BMW Gran Coupe and Audi A7. Strong character lines along the rocker panels reduce visual heft in profile, a view marred only by a shiny fender vent.

It's an unexpected move from Kia, especially at a time when dullard front-drive crossovers rule the streets. This is a proper throwback to traditionally laid out sedans and non-alphanumeric naming.

Live images by Brian Williams.

  

