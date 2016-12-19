Power is provided by an upgraded version of the hand-built, naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine found in the outgoing model. It has been tuned to provide 740 horsepower -- 40 more than before -- and 508 pound-feet of torque. That's enough grunt to send the 3,472-pound S from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, and on to a jaw-dropping top speed of 217 mph. Carbon ceramic brakes come standard.
The V12 spins all four wheels via a seven-speed independent shift rod (ISR) transmission. A cylinder deactivation system and a start/stop system join forces to make the big Lambo more efficient than the growl of its 6.5-liter engine suggests.
The S sharper to drive thanks in part to an active suspension, while four-wheel steering technology borrowed from the limited-edition Centenario improves handling and maneuverability on and off the track. A fourth driving mode named Ego lets the driver combine the best settings of the existing Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes.
The Aventador S' infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay. Buyers can pay extra for a built-in telemetry application that lets the driver record data such as lap times and G forces.
The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S is priced at $421,350. The first deliveries are scheduled for the spring.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>