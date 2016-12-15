Lamborghini hints at new V12-powered model with teaser

The teaser asks "what will be next?"

Lamborghini has published an enigmatic teaser video that previews the next evolution of its mighty V12 engine.

The short film highlights the history of Lamborghini's V12. It starts by showing the stunning 350 GT that was fully restored by the company's Polo Storico division a few months ago. It also showcases the iconic Miura, the Countach, the Diablo, the Murciélago, and the Aventador.

The phrase "what will be next?" appears at the end of the movie. That's not a lot to go on, but recent rumors indicate the Raging Bull is preparing to update its Aventador flagship with a new look, more tech, and a few additional horses under the hood.

Notably, the revamped supercar will adopt the adaptive dampers that came standard on the sold-out, 750-horsepower Aventador SV. Transmission tweaks and infotainment updates will likely also be part of the package. Leaked trademark filings suggest the model will adopt the Aventador S nameplate, though nothing is official at this point.

If the rumors are accurate, the Lamborghini Aventador S will arrive in time for the 2018 model year. It could debut next month during the Detroit Auto Show, but we wouldn't be the least bit surprised if it's not shown until the following March's Geneva Auto Show.

Note: Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Roadster pictured. Photos by Ronan Glon.