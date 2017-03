Lamborghini Huracan Performante sets new Nurburgring record

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante smashed the old record by five-seconds.

It hasn't even been publicly unveiled yet, but the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante is officially the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring.Lamborghini announced on Thursday that the Huracan Performante smashed the previous Nurburgring lap record held by the Porsche 918 Spyder during a track session on October 5. At the hands of Lamborghini test driver Marco Mapelli, the Huracan Performante managed to get around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in just 6:52.01, besting the previous 6:57 lap record laid down by the 918 in 2013."This was an incredible and emotional moment," said company CEO Stefano Domenicali. "Together with Maurizio Reggiani (Board Member for Research & Development) we agreed during the car's development that with the technical and performance prowess of the Huracan Performante, not only was a sub seven-minute lap at the Nordschleife possible, but the lap record too. We wanted to achieve the Nürburgring victory in advance of the Performante's launch, which was a challenge in terms of weather and availability of the Nordschleife. Not only did we take the lap record, we took it by some seconds!"Lamborghini is holding back full technical details of the Huracan Performante until the start of the Geneva show, but composite materials and an active aero system are some of the car's secret weapons. Despite wiping the floor with cars that easily cost seven-figures, the Huracan Performante is expected to list from a relatively reasonable $400,000.