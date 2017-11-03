Lamborghini open to electric supercar

Most Discussed
Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant
Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.
Driven: 2017 Land Rover Discovery
"We'd encounter frozen sand on a sharp descent and simply point the steering straight ahead and pray that the rest of the truck followed. It did. Every time."<br/> http://bit.ly/2m8zELh
Porsche considering electric Macan
Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future. http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF
VW, Tata to collaborate in India
Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners. http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P
Driven: 2017 Kia Niro
"The Niro represents part of Hyundai and Kia's assault on the Prius. And for the most part, it drives like it looks." http://bit.ly/2n6IXR3
Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?
Dodge has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Challenger Demon. It shows a menu named Performance Pages that lets the driver monitor parameters such as torque and horsepower in real-time. The clocks are set to 7:57, which suggests the Demon will pack a 757-horsepower V8. http://bit.ly/2n6LquP
Mercedes-Benz pickup not U.S.-bound
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck won't reach our shores after all. "The premium pickup truck [in the U.S.] is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum," explained company boss Dieter Zetsche. http://bit.ly/2m6z7JC
Honda working on smaller sports car with NSX tech
Honda appears to be moving forward with a plan to build a smaller version of its Acura NSX sports car. http://bit.ly/2m3tbRO
AM-RB 001 to be sold as Aston Martin Valkyrie
The Old Norse term translates to "chooser of the slain," granted the power to pick who will die in battle and which fallen warriors will be brought to Valhalla. http://bit.ly/2mtXKE3