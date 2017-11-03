Lamborghini open to electric supercar

  • Updated March 11, 2017, 7:42 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Raging Bull is seeing green.

Lamborghini is known for building high-revving, naturally-aspirated V10 and V12 engines. However, the company's future could include a battery-powered supercar.

"Electrification is an area of great attention for us, but I'm not expecting it will happen in the short term," affirmed company boss Stefano Domenicali in a recent interview with trade journal Automotive News.

"We need to be realistic," he said, adding that the Raging Bull is unlikely to go full-electric before 2025. That's because an electric supercar would need to be as fast, as light, and as sharp to drive as a V10- or V12-powered model without costing significantly more. Electric drivetrains have come a long way in the past ten years, but the technology required to tick all of those boxes doesn't exist yet.

An electrified Lamborghini will arrive sooner than many expect, however. The upcoming Urus SUV will launch in a few months' time with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, but the lineup will quickly grow with the addition of a more efficient model powered by a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

While technical specifications haven't been released yet, we know the greener Urus will be capable of driving on electricity alone for short distances. The drivetrain will help it avoid the gas guzzler tax in many countries, and it will also allow it to access urban centers if governments in China and in Europe keep their promise of banning gasoline- and diesel-powered cars in big cities.

Note: Lamborghini Huracan Performante pictured. Photo by Ronan Glon.

