Lamborghini opens its largest global showroom in Dubai

ICYMI: Oregon fines resident for doing math without a license
An Oregon resident has been fined by the state's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying for "practicing engineering in the state without a license" after he attempted to share the results of his personal research into traffic light timing with officials. Mats Järlström was fined $500. He plans to contest the fine in court. http://bit.ly/2pmnlhK
Navdy partners with Glympse to send live ETAs as you drive
Navdy's aftermarket heads-up displays will soon offer customers the ability to update their friends with projected arrival times as they drive, thanks to a partnership with Glympse. The new, virtually eyes- and hands-free integration will allow drivers to update friends (and other contacts) with their location and ETA on demand, rather than requiring them to send messages via smartphone. http://tcrn.ch/2pmyMWH
Pininfarina to become premium EV brand?
Pininfarina parent company Mahindra is considering turning the storied Italian coachbuilder into a premium electric car brand to rival Tesla. The first model could be a supercar inspired by the H2 Speed concept shown last year in Geneva. Insiders warn that a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2pkOBNy
NEVS teams up with Iconiq for future EV
NEVS -- the Chinese brand that purchased Saab's carcass -- has teamed up with a China-based startup named Iconiq to build electric cars. The two brands will form a joint-venture to manufacture cars in China, and in the former Saab factory in Sweden. http://bit.ly/2pkE8Se
Volkswagen to sell Ducati?
Cash-strapped from the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen could sell Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha are all potential buyers, according to Autocar. http://bit.ly/2p6v8BI
UK bans BMW M760i ad
The United Kingdom has banned BMW from running an ad for the M760i that emphasizes performance. The ad lists the sedan's 3.7-second zero-to-60 time, and highlights the twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine. http://bit.ly/2p6AQn9
Range Rover getting Velar's infotainment system
The state-of-the-art infotainment system introduced recently on the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will soon make its way to the regular Range Rover, according to British media outlets. The tech infusion will be part of a broader update that will bring Land Rover's flagship up-to-date with its rivals. http://bit.ly/2pkyZcR
Plug-in Volvo XC60 confirmed
Volvo's second-generation XC60 will receive a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the company has confirmed. The T8 drivetrain already offered on the 90-series cars will be the XC60's range-topping drivetrain, Autoblog has learned. http://bit.ly/2p6b56C