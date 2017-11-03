Lamborghini opens its largest global showroom in Dubai

The Italian marque is preparing for a significant uptick in demand for the upcoming Urus SUV.

Lamborghini has opened its largest showroom in the world, appropriately located in Dubai.

The palatial showroom features 1,800 square meters of space distributed over three floors, including a dedicated service center.

"The Middle East is a strong market for Lamborghini," says brand CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The space may seem large for a company that currently only makes two core models -- the Huracan and Aventador -- but it will presumably host the Raging Bull's many special-edition builds and an Ad Personam studio where customers can explore a wide range of customization options.

The company also suggests the spacious showroom reflects an anticipated increase in sales volume once its Urus SUV arrives on the market.