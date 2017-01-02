Lamborghini previews Geneva-bound Huracan Performante

  • Updated February 17, 2017, 3:57 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Huracan Performante will make extensive use of Forged Composites.

The next variant of the Lamborghini Huracan will be presented to the public next month during the Geneva Auto Show. Called Performante, it will be the fastest street-legal model the Raging Bull has ever built, and one of its most advanced cars.
The Performante is based on the all-wheel drive Huracan coupe, but Lamborghini engineers have gone to great lengths to make it much lighter. Notably, Motor1 reports it will make extensive use of a new material named Forged Composites introduced a couple of years ago on the limited-edition Sesto Elemento.

The diet also involved gutting the interior of every feature deemed superfluous. Sources familiar with the model's specs have revealed it will be at least 220 pounds lighter than the standard Huracan, which tips the scale at about 3,100 pounds.

Engineers have also made a breakthrough in aerodynamics, though Lamborghini isn't ready to announce more details yet.

"I can tell you we discovered something that is big news, it doesn't exist [yet], we invented it," said Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's R&D development, in an interview with Australian website Motoring.

Lamborghini tested the Huracan Performante on Germany's grueling Nurburgring circuit, and Reggiani told Motoring that the model is faster around the track than the Aventador SV. Rumors indicate it's even quicker than the Porsche 918 Spyder, which lapped the 'Ring in 6:57.

Pricing will start in the vicinity of $300,000. Interested buyers should get in line now, because the Lamborghini Huracan Performante will likely debut as a limited-edition model.

Stay tuned for full details and live images straight from the show floor in Geneva.



