Lamborghini refutes Nurburgring record doubts

  • Updated March 10, 2017, 10:59 am
  •         by Justin King

The Pirelli Trofeo R tires used to set the record will be available as an option.

Lamborghini has officially refuted allegations of trickery in its alleged record-setting Nurburgring lap.

The company recently released a video of its new Huracán Perfomante lapping the famed Nordschleife circuit in just 6:52.01, five seconds faster than the much pricier and more powerful Porsche 918 Spyder.

Speaking to CNET at the Geneva auto show, Lamborghini promised the 6:52 time was from a single lap with production tires. The car's Pirelli Trofeo R tires will not be the standard rubber, but it will be available to customers as an upgrade option.

The automaker also confirmed that the speed references in the YouTube video are based on GPS, explaining the tendency for the number to jump around.

A full VBox data log was supplied to further validate the claim, showing what appears to be a single record-setting lap.

