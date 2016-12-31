Lamborghini restores pre-production Miura SV

  • Updated December 31, 2016, 10:59 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The coupe was displayed during the 1971 edition of the Geneva Auto Show.

Lamborghini's heritage-focused Polo Storico division has fully restored a unique pre-production Miura SV.

Wearing chassis number 4846, the close-to-production SV prototype was displayed for the first time by Italian coachbuilder Bertone during the 1971 edition of the Geneva Auto Show. Lamborghini explains the prototype is a one-off model because it's equipped with carry-over parts sourced from the Miura S as well as new parts that were introduced later on the production version of the SV.

Polo Storico went to great lengths to ensure the prototype was restored as accurately as possible, and every one of the components unique to the car was either replaced or restored. Polo Storico wanted to avoid adopting non-period-correct parts from later cars to maintain the SV's authenticity. Historic documentation (such as photos from the 1971 Geneva show) and the original production sheet helped the team during the restoration process.

A brief promotional video shows the coupe was stripped down to the bare metal. The 380-horsepower V12 engine was then removed, torn down, and entirely rebuilt. The interior was refurbished, and the body was given a fresh coat of metallic green. The restoration process took over a year.

Lamborghini hasn't revealed if the one-off SV is a customer car, or if it will join its newly-redesigned museum in its home town of Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.

RELATED CARS
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2

RELATED CONTENT
Lamborghini restores first-ever Miura SV
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h