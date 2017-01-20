Lamborghini set new sales record in 2016

  • Updated January 20, 2017, 10:19 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

More people than ever bought Lamborghinis in 2016.

Lamborghini has announced record-setting sales figures for 2016. Last year was the first time in history that Lamborghini has ever sold more than 3,400 vehicles in a single year.

Lamborghini delivered 3,457 vehicles last year, representing a 7 percent improvement over the 3,245 units it delivered in 2015. Lamborghini has now increased its sales in each of the last six-years; since 2010 the automaker's sales have shot up by 260 percent.

"In 2016 Lamborghini has proven to be in excellent shape," said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. "The company delivered another record year in terms of sales and continued to outperform key business objectives."

The United States was Lamborghini's biggest market in 2016 with sales of 1,041 units. Japan, the UK, Germany and Canada rounded out the top five largest markets for the Italian brand.

The Huracan was Lamborghini's volume model in 2016 with 2,353 deliveries, up from 2,242 units last year. The Aventador saw its sales jump from 1,003 units in 2015 to 1,104 units in 2016.

