Lamborghini shows Huracan Performante's active aero [Video]

  • Updated February 27, 2017, 9:25 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante will be seriously quick.

Lamborghini has issued a new teaser video for an upcoming Huracan derivative that will make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.
Get More Car Info


Previously teased in still images, the video shows the new Huracan Performante tackling Germany's Nurburgring. We already know that the Performante will be crafted from a number of composite materials, and now the video has revealed a bit more about the car's aero package.

The package — known as Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, or ALA for short — includes active aero on both the front and rear of the car. The front and rear spoilers include moveable flaps that can channel flowing air in different directions; one setting allows for maximum downforce for improved grip while the other minimizes drag for higher straight-line speeds.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante has reportedly completed a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 6 minutes 57 seconds, which would not only make it the fastest Lamborghini in history, but also the fastest ever around the Green Hell.

Few other details are known, but the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is believed to be at least 220 pounds lighter than the standard Huracan, despite retaining an all-wheel drive setup.

Lamborghini will reveal a few more details on the Huracan Performante on March 1 before fully unveiling the car in Geneva.

Now

Electric Bentley SUV possible

Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept.    http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ

 5h

Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept

Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain.   http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5

 6h

Tesla releases 2016 financial report

Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units.   http://bit.ly/2mlAskH

 6h

First Model 3s going to Tesla, SpaceX employees

The first series-produced Model 3s will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX. "It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," explained company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk.   http://bit.ly/2mlxwo8

 7h

Tupac's old 7 Series listed at $1.5 million

The BMW 750iL that rapper Tupac was shot and killed in could be yours for the jaw-dropping sum of $1.5 million. The 21-year old Bimmer has been fully restored, but some of the bullet impacts were preserved.    http://bit.ly/2mlhj2a

 8h

Tesla Model 3 configurator going live in 3-4 months

Tesla boss Elon Musk confirmed the Model 3 configurator will go live in three or four months. The company has already started building Model 3 prototypes, and regular production is tentatively scheduled to kick off in July.    

 8h

Volvo XC60 teased again

Volvo is giving us another look at the upcoming XC60, which will debut at the Geneva Auto Show. The XC60 is a hugely important model because the current-gen model is Volvo's best-seller.    

 1d

Leak reveals Peugeot Instinct concept

A leak has prematurely revealed the Peugeot Instinct concept. Likely electrified, the shapely coupe will make its debut in a little over a week at the Geneva Auto Show.   

 1d

Plug-in Range Rover coming soon

A plug-in hybrid variant of Land Rover's Range Rover is right around the corner, according to recent rumors. The model will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with an electric motor to achieve economy car-like CO2 emissions.   http://bit.ly/2mnVLi1

 2d

Chevrolet unleashes 650-hp Camaro ZL1 1LE

Chevrolet has introduced the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE. Billed as a street-legal race car, the ZL1 1LE gets an adjustable suspension, specific Goodyear tires wrapped around wider wheels, and a full body kit that generates more downforce.   http://bit.ly/2lPF41n

 2d