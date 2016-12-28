Lamborghini Urus to be company's first plug-in hybrid

  • Updated December 28, 2016, 1:36 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

New SUV will be the company's only hybrid model.

R&D Chief Maurizio Reggiani confirmed Wednesday that the upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV will be the company's first (and only) plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Reggiani confirmed to Autocar that the upcoming SUV will diverge from the company's supercar offerings by showcasing hybrid technology front-and-center.

In addition to plug-in technology, Reggiani also said we should expect the Urus to feature a turbocharged gasoline engine. This turbo engine combined with the electrified components will provide the torque necessary to make the big SUV feel quick.

"A supersports car is completely different; you need the responsiveness of the engine, to feel the spark of every cylinder. We will keep normally aspirated engines for our other models. They are still the best choice," Reggiani told the British outlet.

RELATED CARS
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2

The Urus was originally expected to be launched with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This new information doesn't contradict that, as it is likely that a non-hybrid version will still be offered.

Further powertrain details should come out closer to the launch of the Urus, expected some time in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT
Lamborghini Urus to get twin-turbocharged V8?
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h