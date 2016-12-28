Lamborghini Urus to be company's first plug-in hybrid

New SUV will be the company's only hybrid model.

R&D Chief Maurizio Reggiani confirmed Wednesday that the upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV will be the company's first (and only) plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Reggiani confirmed to Autocar that the upcoming SUV will diverge from the company's supercar offerings by showcasing hybrid technology front-and-center.

In addition to plug-in technology, Reggiani also said we should expect the Urus to feature a turbocharged gasoline engine. This turbo engine combined with the electrified components will provide the torque necessary to make the big SUV feel quick.

"A supersports car is completely different; you need the responsiveness of the engine, to feel the spark of every cylinder. We will keep normally aspirated engines for our other models. They are still the best choice," Reggiani told the British outlet.

The Urus was originally expected to be launched with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This new information doesn't contradict that, as it is likely that a non-hybrid version will still be offered.

Further powertrain details should come out closer to the launch of the Urus, expected some time in 2018.