Land Rover reveals Range Rover Velar

Slotting between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport in terms of size and price, the Velar will start at $50,895 in the US market.

Following several teasers and a last-minute leak , Land Rover has officially introduced the Range Rover Velar.

The new model has been created to fill the "white space" between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. It bridges the gap in terms of both size and price, though its wheelbase is much closer to the Sport.

The Velar is the second crossover built upon JLR's modular Lightweight Aluminum Architecture, shared with the Jaguar F-Pace and inaugurated by the XE. Full specs haven't been released yet, but it will presumably be barely heavier than the Evoque.

"The incredibly lightweight and stiff aluminium-intensive body structure, together with double-wishbone front- and Integral Link rear suspension provides the perfect basis for agile handling, exceptional ride comfort and outstanding refinement," the company promises.

The Velar is packed with technology, starting with the most slender full-LED headlights to ever appear on a Land Rover vehicle. Flush deployable door handles and a low roof contribute to a drag coefficient of just 0.32Cd, making it the most aerodynamically efficient model ever produced by Land Rover.

The interior has been outfitted with a new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, with two 10-inch touchscreens. Other tech features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with queue assist and an adaptive speed limiter.

Land Rover suggests the Velar is exceptionally capable on a wide range of surfaces and terrain types. Buyers can opt for four-corner air suspension, enabling a ground clearance of up to 9.88 inches and wading through 25.59 inches of water. Its four-wheel-drive system lacks a low-range transfer case, though it can be outfitted with an active locking rear differential.

Powertrain options start with a 180-horsepower four-cylinder Ingenium diesel with 317 lb-ft of torque. Alternatively, a new four-cylinder gasoline engine provides 247 horsepower and can launch the crossover to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. Top packages are motivated by a supercharged V6 with 380 ponies, good for a sprint to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

Early adopters can purchase an exclusive Velar First Edition, limited to approximately 500 units in the US. The package comes loaded with full extended leather, copper weave carbon fiber trim, a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature sound system and special 22-inch split-spoke wheels.

The First Edition will fetch $90,295, but those on a tighter budget can pick up the basic Velar for $50,895. For comparison, the Evoque starts at $42,795 and the Range Rover Sport fetches $66,645.