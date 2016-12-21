"Four complaints reported the vehicle moving while the driver door is open resulting in injuries requiring medical attention and one complaint reported being pinned against a garage wall," the NHTSA notes.
Like the Ram and Dodge vehicles that prompted a similar rollaway investigation, the Evoque and XF use a rotary knob to switch the transmission gear.
In an earlier Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rollaway investigation, the company was pressured to recall around a million vehicles equipped with shifters that apparently caused confusion among buyers.
