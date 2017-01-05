Land Rover steering wheel helps America's Cup boat 'fly' better

The wheel has been custom tailored for skipper Sir Ben Ainslie, with gearshift paddles that maintain control of the catamaran's hydrofoils.

Land Rover engineers have helped design a new sailboat steering wheel for Britain's entry in the 35th America's Cup.

Yachtsmen seeking the oldest international sporting trophy turned to aircraft technology in 2013 to dramatically increase boat speeds. The catamarans now use rigid hinged wing sails and hydrofoils, which elevate both hulls completely out of the water when cruising at speed.

Land Rover has now used its automotive expertise to further refine its racing boat, known as the R1. A new steering wheel has been custom tailored for the hands of Land Rover BAR Team skipper Sir Ben Ainslie, with gearshift paddles that allow hydrofoil lift to be continuously controlled via fingertip movement to keep the boat gliding through the air at speeds over 50 knots (58 mph).

"The controls are intuitive and smooth, with just the right amount of feel and feedback," says Sir Ben. "It really has made a difference to how I control R1."

The team currently has a two-point lead over remaining challengers vying for a chance to compete in the 35th America's Cup.