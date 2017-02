Land Rover teases Range Rover Velar for New York debut

The fourth member of the Range Rover family will be only slightly larger than the Evoque.

Land Rover has released a few teaser images for the all-new Range Rover Velar, scheduled to make its first public appearance at the New York International Auto Show.The name is derived from the Latin 'velare,' meaning to veil or cover. The term was first used by Land Rover as a development monicker for the first Range Rover prototypes built in 1969.The name has been resurrected to expand the modern Range Rover family, identifying the fourth model that will slot between the compact Evoque and the midsize Range Rover Sport "We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover," says Land Rover design chief Gerry McGovern. "It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything."A single rendering only shows the Velar's back end, while a sketch provides a comparison against the Evoque, Sport and full-size Range Rover. Additional details are being kept under wraps, though Land Rover promises the new crossover will introduce all-new technologies to the lineup.The Velar will be introduced on March 1.