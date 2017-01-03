Land Rover Velar documentary highlights design, tech [Video]

The 15-minute segment starts with a background on the Velar design, along with an inside look at the standard design and prototyping processes used in the automotive industry.

Land Rover has released a short documentary video series for its new Range Rover Velar

The video also dives into some of the technical features, including the Velar's flush-mount deployable door handles, acoustic engineering and electronic systems.

The Velar will slot between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport when it arrives in showrooms later this year.