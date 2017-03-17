Land Rover wants to put tuners out of business

  Updated March 22, 2017, 5:25 am
  by Ronan Glon

Land Rover would rather see tuners build their own cars.

Land Rover isn't happy with the dozens of aftermarket tuners that make a living by manufacturing body kits for its models. The new Velar is the tuning industry's next prey, but one of the company's top executives has vowed to put the tuners out of business once and for all.

"It's easy to take a product that's already been created and put a little spoiler on it or whatever, but I'd like to see them design their own car. We see them taking our property and making a bit more profit," bemoaned Gerry McGovern, Land Rover's outspoken design director, in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

He has a plan to stop tuners. "We're going to put them out of business through SVO," he revealed. He explained JLR's Special Vehicles Operations division has the experience required to design and manufacture high-quality parts, though he didn't provide specific details.

Land Rover already offers a high-performance, SVR-badged version of the Range Rover Sport. It receives a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, but the visual modifications are discreet and largely limited to a more muscular-looking body kit. While McGovern's comments are vague, they could suggest Land Rover will offer a full catalog of factory-built add-ons such as spoilers, wheels, and interior components for owners who want to blend horsepower with style that's head-turning -- for better or for worse.

Note: Kahn Flying Huntsman 6x6 pictured. Photo by Ronan Glon.

