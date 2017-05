Latest BMW 5 Series gains top IIHS safety award

The previous-generation model did not perform well in the small-overlap test, with nearly 12 inches of intrusion at the footrest.

BMW's redesigned 5 Series sedan has earned a Top Safety Pick Plus award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.Dummy measurements indicate a low risk of injury in all crash scenarios. Airbags and seatbelts worked well and cabin intrusion did not exceed five inches."In contrast, when the earlier model was tested, maximum intrusion reached 12 inches at the footrest, and the steering column was pushed back 3 inches toward the driver," the IIHS report notes. "Measures taken from the dummy indicated that injuries to the left lower leg would be likely in a real-world crash, with possible injuries to the left foot as well."The 5 Series is one of just two large luxury cars to earn 'good' marks for headlight performance, joining the Genesis G90 . The top rating only applies to the LED projectors on the vehicles purchased with the Premium or Lighting packages, however. The LED headlights on lower trim levels were considered 'marginal.'Other TSP+ recipients in the segment include the Genesis G80 and Lexus RC . The Volvo S90 Acura RLX and Audi A6 were disqualified due to headlight performance.