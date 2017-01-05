Latest BMW 5 Series gains top IIHS safety award

Most Discussed
Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?
The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.
LS2-powered BMW 2 Series is happy sideways
A tuning shop in Latvia has built a V8-powered BMW 2 Series for a Qatari racing team. Named F22 Eurofighter, the coupe uses a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin and tuned to make 820 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2rltSd2
BMW to install 100 EV charging stations in Seattle
BMW's ReachNow division will install 100 electric vehicle charging stations across Seattle, Washington. The first 20 stations were installed at the Woodland Park Zoo. The plan aims to more than double the number of fast-charging stations in Seattle.
This is the last Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Rolls-Royce has ended production of the Phantom Drophead Coupe. The final example is a one-off model with a special paint job, according to Motor1. It's for sale in Saudi Arabia for the princely sum of roughly $500,000.
BMW M3 made out of Legos needs your support
A fan has built a replica of the original BMW M3 using only Legos. It features opening parts, hinged front seats, a realistic-looking dashboard, and an engine that's easily removable. The kit needs 10,000 supporters before Lego will consider it for production. http://lego.build/2qLXp2G
BMW Z4 successor won't get Z5 name
One of BMW's top executives has revealed the company's next roadster won't be called Z5. "There's no such thing [as a Z5]," said BMW Americas boss Ludwig Willisch in an interview with AutoGuide. Instead, the model will likely retain the Z4 nameplate.
First take: 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2
"The steering has more life than one might expect, and the challenge of getting around quickly came down to more than just aiming at the right spot in the ruts and letting the wheels fall into place."
http://bit.ly/2rk7d0S
Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock
Activist and billionaire investor David Einhorn is trying to rally fellow GM shareholders to put pressure on the automaker to split its stock as a means to end what he sees as price stagnation. The Detroit Free Press reports that Einhorn wants GM to create two classes of stock--one that will reward dividend-seekers and one that will pay off better if share prices grow. http://on.freep.com/2qKqz1T
Obese motorists more likely to die in a crash
Obese drivers are 78 percent more likely to die in a car crash than motorists of normal weight. Researchers are building fatter crash test dummies to better study the link between obesity and injuries. http://bit.ly/2qIdqq3