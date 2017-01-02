Latest Dodge Demon teaser highlights Air Grabber hood [Video]

  • Updated February 9, 2017, 10:57 am
  •         by Justin King

The Air Grabber is claimed to be the largest functional intake hood ever installed on a production vehicle, with more than 45 square inches.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released its fifth video in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon teaser campaign.
The latest segment focuses on the car's 'Air Grabber' cold air intake hood, claimed to be the largest ever installed on a production vehicle. The inlet measures more than 45 square inches.

"Because the key to increasing the power output of the Challenger SRT Demon's supercharged HEMI, or any engine for that matter, is a function of how much cool air you can get in the engine," the company says.

Air is routed through a sealed channel into a significantly larger air box than that of the standard-production Challenger. The system also features two illuminated functional 'Air Catcher' headlamps.

FCA suggests the setup results in an inlet air temperature more than 30 degrees cooler than the Hellcat.


  

