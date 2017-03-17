Latest Expedition, F-150 join Ford's law enforcement fleet

Both feature 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines mated to 10-speed transmissions, with auto start-stop and upgraded alternators to run plenty of electronic gear.

Ford has added the latest F-150 and Expedition to its Special Service Vehicle fleet for law enforcement customers.

Both benefit from lightweight aluminum bodies, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engines and 10-speed automatic transmissions. Automatic start-stop tech and upgraded alternators also come standard, helping conserve fuel and operate plenty of extra electronic gear.

F-150 SSV buyers can opt for a newly upgraded 5.0-liter V8 engine, available in either XL SuperCab or SuperCrew configurations. All feature easy-clean vinyl seating and column-mounted shifters.

"While our Police Interceptor Utility remains the best-selling law enforcement vehicle in the country by a large margin, some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required," says Ford police marketing manager Stephen Tyler. "That's where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in."