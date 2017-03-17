Latest Expedition, F-150 join Ford's law enforcement fleet

  • April 6, 2017, 11:25 am
  • Apr 6, 2017, 11:25 am
  •         by Justin King

Both feature 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines mated to 10-speed transmissions, with auto start-stop and upgraded alternators to run plenty of electronic gear.

Ford has added the latest F-150 and Expedition to its Special Service Vehicle fleet for law enforcement customers.

Both benefit from lightweight aluminum bodies, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engines and 10-speed automatic transmissions. Automatic start-stop tech and upgraded alternators also come standard, helping conserve fuel and operate plenty of extra electronic gear.

F-150 SSV buyers can opt for a newly upgraded 5.0-liter V8 engine, available in either XL SuperCab or SuperCrew configurations. All feature easy-clean vinyl seating and column-mounted shifters.

"While our Police Interceptor Utility remains the best-selling law enforcement vehicle in the country by a large margin, some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required," says Ford police marketing manager Stephen Tyler. "That's where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in."

Now

Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.

Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says.    http://bit.ly/2nggsAC

 1h

2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower

Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track.   http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA

 2h

Startup Rivian Automotive gets tax breaks from Illinois

Illinois has awarded startup Rivian Automotive $49.5 million in tax credits. The company aims to manufacture self-driving electric cars in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois.    http://bit.ly/2nesgDp

 2h

2018 Audi R8 V10 plus getting laser headlights

The Audi R8 V10 plus receives standard laser headlights for the 2018 model year. Audi promises the units greatly enhance visibility.    

 3h

Chevrolet previews hot-rodded Tahoe

Chevrolet has announced a high-performance variant of the Tahoe. Named Rally Sport Truck (RST), it's available with a performance package that adds a 420-horsepower V8, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and Magnetic Ride Control suspension.   

 4h

Hennessey unleashes 1,000-horsepower Camaro

American tuner Hennessey has released a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro aimed right at the upcoming Dodge Challenger Demon. It hits 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds, and it runs the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds.    http://bit.ly/2nc0WWy

 5h

Audi, Porsche to co-develop platforms

Sister companies Audi and Porsche have announced they'll co-develop platforms in the coming years. The collaborative development initiative will focus on electrification, 'digitization' and autonomous driving.   http://bit.ly/2nENiXn

 6h

Lucid Motors details factory plans

EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019.    http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB

 7h

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport to debut in New York

Mitsubishi will introduce the 2018 Outlander Sport at next week's New York Auto Show. The modestly updated model gets a few visual enhancements and more tech in the cabin.   http://bit.ly/2nGrf2E

 8h

2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven

"A much needed redesign brings the Equinox into the modern age of crossovers."   http://bit.ly/2nGIYad

 9h