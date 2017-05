Latin NCAP calls Chevrolet Onix, Kia Rio Sedan "death traps"

Both models received a zero-star crash test rating.

The Latin NCAP -- the agency responsible for crash-testing cars in Latin America -- has flunked two of the region's most popular models. The Chevrolet Onix and the Kia Rio Sedan both received a zero-star crash test rating.The Onix is the best-selling car in Brazil, where it's built. The Latin NCAP notes that it performed particularly bad in the side impact test because the structure isn't sturdy enough to protect the cabin. "The side impact brought a high compression in the chest of the adult," the agency concluded.Overall child protection is acceptable, even though the right rear door opened during the impact. However, the testers pointed out the Onix offers only a lap belt for the middle occupant on the rear bench, and it's not equipped with a LATCH anchor system for kid seats.Built in South Korea, the Latin American-spec Rio Sedan fared even worse than the Onix because the base model doesn't come standard with airbags or ABS brakes. "The lack of airbags and lack of good performing seat belts explain the poor results in both frontal occupants' heads and chests," according to the Latin NCAP.Child protection is also poor. Like the Onix, the Rio doesn't offer a LATCH system or three-point seat belts for every rear passenger."Action is needed now to eliminate the scourge of zero star death traps that continue to be sold by manufacturers prepared to offer sub-standard cars that they wouldn't be allowed to sell in Europe or North America," said Alejandro Furas, the Latin NCAP's secretary general.Neither company has commented on the appalling results. Kia has previously pledged to make at least a driver's airbag standard on the new versions of the Rio and the Picanto.The Latin NCAP has given a zero-star crash test rating to over a dozen models in the past couple of years. Many of them are built by Chinese companies like Chery, Geely, Lifan, and BYD. The list also includes the Fiat Palio, the Hyundai Grand i10, the Kia Picanto, two Nissan models, and six members of the Chevrolet lineup.