Latvian boutique automaker Dartz is known globally for wild, head-turning creations that take automotive decadence to unprecedented heights. The company is preparing to introduce a brand-new model called Black Alligator.The Black Alligator is named after a helicopter used by the Russian army. It started life as a Mercedes-AMG GLS63, but Dartz has given it a completely redesigned body with a more macho style. Look at the Black Alligator from the front and you'd be hard-pressed to tell there's a Mercedes under the skin.The body is made with a combination of Kevlar and carbon fiber, and the teaser shots published by Dartz show three possible liveries: camouflaged, gold-plated, and blacked-out. Buyers who fear for their safety can order a fully-armored version of the Black Alligator whose body is crafted out of Kevlar-coated titanium, according to Motor Authority The GLS63's twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine has been retained, but it's been upgraded with beefier internal components (such as the connecting rods and the crankshaft) and bigger turbochargers to pump out anywhere between 700 and 1,600 horsepower. It sounds like the buyer can choose the final figure. The eight-cylinder spins all four wheels via a reinforced version of the stock automatic transmission.The Dartz Black Alligator will make its full debut in the coming months. It's expected to carry a seven-digit price tag before options and taxes are factored in. Pricing isn't a concern for the Black Alligator's target audience; Dartz prides itself on building cars for billionaires, tzars, superstars, generals, and dictators.