Leak reveals 2018 Ford Mustang standard, optional features

The '18 Mustang is offered with eight option packages.

A leaked sales brochure has revealed what equipment the updated 2018 Ford Mustang will come standard with, and what features buyers will need to pay extra for.The base Mustang uses a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. The V6-powered model has been axed, so buyers who want more grunt need to step up to the Mustang GT, which offers a 5.0-liter V8.The list of standard features includes a limited-slip differential, a six-speed manual transmission, power windows and locks, key-less entry, a push-button ignition, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, A/C, a 4.2-inch color screen in the center stack, and a tilt/telescopic steering column.Want extras? Highlights from the list of options include a 10-speed automatic transmission, a digital instrument cluster, MagneRide suspension, a reverse sensing system, and navigation. An option package bundles adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and Pre-Collision Assist technology.Eight other packages are available, including the Wheels & Stripe Package, the GT Performance Package, the Premium Plus Package, and the EcoBoost Performance Package. However, Ford hasn't detailed what each one includes.The 2018 Ford Mustang is scheduled to reach dealer lots in the fall. Pricing information and full specifications will be released in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.