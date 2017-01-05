Leak reveals 2018 Ford Mustang standard, optional features

Most Discussed
Lancia websites go offline across Europe
Lancia's official website is now offline in key markets like France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, and Spain. The sites all display the same message, with links to the sites of FCA's other, healthier brands. As of writing, Lancia's Italian website is still up, though the brand might be axed by the end of the year.
Limited-edition Holden Trailblazer Z/71 debuts
GM's Australia-based Holden division has introduced a limited-edition variant of the Trailblazer SUV named Z/71. Limited to just 400 examples, the Z/71 model gets model-specific graphics and 18-inch alloy wheels. The off-roader will only be sold Down Under.
This ad will make you want to buy an old Suzuki
Why settle for a boring Craigslist ad if you have video-editing skills? An Israeli man created an awesome ad for his 1996 Suzuki Vitara that shows the pocket-sized crossover sprinting through sand dunes, running alongside a cheetah, narrowly avoiding a T-rex attack, and leaving tire marks on the moon. http://bit.ly/2p95opX
Volkswagen to launch five new models this year
Volkswagen will begin building five new model this year. Production of the next-generation Polo will begin next month, though the city car still won't be sold on our shores. The T-Roc will enter production in August, while production of the Virtus (essentially a four-door Polo) and the next Touareg will start in November. Finally, the next Jetta will begin rolling off the assembly line in December. http://bit.ly/2p9hL5C
Ford lays off 130 workers at Ohio truck plant
Citing falling demand, Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at the factory that builds the F-650 and F-750 trucks. A spokeswoman told The Detroit News that the workers will come back to work in the fall when production of redesigned models begins. http://detne.ws/2qCytKl
Next Renault Megane RS to debut on May 26?
The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut on May 26, according to sources familiar with Renault's plans. Aimed at the Golf R, the hottest Megane yet will debut during this year's Monaco Grand Prix. http://bit.ly/2qLtCUD
Shaq buys Ford F-650
Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys. http://bit.ly/2qLLluP
Tesla Model Y getting new platform
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019. http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd