Leaked: 2018 Cadillac XTS

Cadillac's updated XTS sedan has been leaked.

Leaked images have revealed Cadillac's updated XTS sedan. Cadillac will likely publicly unveil its new XTS by the end of the year.Though often overlooked in the Cadillac lineup, the XTS remains a strong seller for the brand in China, which is precisely where these leaked images surfaced. The yet-to-be-revealed XTS was outed by Chinese Web site Autohome The XTS' facelift will include a new nose inspired by the XT5 crossover. In fact, the XTS' new grille with repositioned Cadillac logo and Y-shaped headlights look to be near carbon copies of the XT5's. The lower bumper of the XTS has also been reworked.Around back the revised XTS adopts new taillights that retain Cadillac's signature vertical orientation but include new elements that wrap around the corners of the trunk lid. That trunk lid is also new with more sculpting and a license plate section that has been moved to the car's bumper. Exhaust outlets have been reshaped and placed within a new lower bumper design.Powertrains are expected to carryover unchanged. That means in the U.S. buyers will still have access to a 3.6L naturally-aspirated V6 and a twin-turbocharged 3.6L V6. In China the XTS is offered with a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder.Likewise, interior changes should be minimal, but expect a light nip and tuck. Cadillac could also update the XTS' CUE infotainment system.No on-sale date has been mentioned, but the updated XTS should land in dealers within the next few months.