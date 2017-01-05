Leaked: 2018 Cadillac XTS

Most Discussed
Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower
Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust
ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.
Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids
Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum
Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season. http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA
Spy shots show Wrangler's new, more upscale interior
Spies caught the 2018 Jeep Wrangler without any interior camo this week, giving us a look at a new, more feature-rich cabin that still preserves Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability. http://bit.ly/2po6dvl