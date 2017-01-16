Lexus creates Sport Yacht Concept

  • Updated January 16, 2017, 2:57 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Lexus is trying its hand at boat designing with a one-off concept.

Lexus is known for building land yachts like the LS sedan and LX sport utility vehicle, but the company is focusing on making an actual yacht with its latest concept.

Inspired by a visit to Toyota Marine Department in 2015, Toyota president Akio Toyoda decided to create a luxury yacht around the principles of the company's Lexus luxury division. With that goal in mind, Toyoda tasked the Lexus Design Center to create what a Lexus yacht might look like.

The end result is a stylish pleasure cruiser known as the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept that can accommodate up to eight people. The yacht, built by Marquis-Carver Yacht Group of Pulaski, Wisconsin, uses a unique hull made from carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) rather than conventional fiberglass reinforced plastic. Lexus says the decision to use CFRP shaved about 2,200 pounds from the boat's total weight.

The yacht is powered by twin 5.0L V8s pulled from the RC F coupe. Developing 440 horsepower each, the V8s can propel the yacht to a top speed of 49mph. Captain controls consist of a color touchscreen at the helm. A bevy of controls are available via the screen, including GPS, surface radar and underwater sonar.

Passengers are treated to a cabin decked out in leather, glass and wood. There is a lounge area with a couch and TV, and of course modern amenities like 4G WiFi. The gallery includes a stove, sink and refrigerator while the head includes a shower.

"This concept for a Lexus Sport Yacht allowed us to explore how Lexus design language could be applied to a maritime lifestyle," said Yoshihiro Sawa, executive vice president of Lexus International.

He added: "For the Lexus Design Center this project has been very exciting. The effort is valuable to us as it stirs our creative energies and pushes our imagination to design and lifestyle possibilities outside of the automotive realm we know well."

Lexus says its Sport Yacht Concept will remain just that — a concept. The automaker has no plans of getting into the boat business any time soon.

  

