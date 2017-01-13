Lexus preparing two new crossovers

  • Updated January 13, 2017, 2:28 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Lexus is preparing to enter segments it's never been in before.

Lexus will continue its model offensive by introducing two new crossovers this year, according to a recent report.

The first one will be a longer version of the RX capable of seating seven passengers. Leaked trademark filings spotted by British magazine Autocar indicate the lineup will be made up of the RX350L and the RX450hL. In other words, the stretched RX will be identical to the standard-wheelbase model under the hood.

The RX L will fill the void that separates the RX and the body-on-frame GX in the Lexus lineup. Its main rivals will be the Volvo XC90 and, to a lesser extent, the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Lexus' second new crossover is expected to be a toned-down version of the UX Concept (pictured) introduced last year during the Paris Auto Show. Interestingly, Autocar has learned the UX will replace the aging CT hatchback as the company's entry-level model. A direct replacement for the CT isn't currently in the works because compact car sales are dropping all over the world.

Again, leaked trademark filings shed insight into what the UX lineup will look like. At launch, the model will be broken down into three variants named UX200, UX250, and UX250h. The latter is likely fitted with a Lexus-specific evolution of the Toyota Prius' hybrid drivetrain.

We wouldn't be surprised to see the RX L debut in April at the New York Auto Show, where the standard model was introduced two years ago. The UX is expected to greatly help Lexus' European division grow, so it'll likely greet the public for the first time either in Geneva or in Frankfurt.

