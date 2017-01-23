Lexus previews Super Bowl LI commercial [Video]

  • Updated January 23, 2017, 11:30 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Lexus will air an ad during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Lexus has released an extended version of a commercial that will air during this year's Super Bowl.

The 60-second spotted, called "Man & Machine," features Lexus' latest LC coupe along with movement artist Lil Buck and the music of Sia. Lexus will air a 30-second version of the spot, which has been modified to include the all-new LS sedan, during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI on February 5.

"Lexus' newest models reaffirm the brand's performance, engineering, design, and craftsmanship prowess," said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus Marketing. "The LC and LS were built from the ground up to satisfy the most demanding and discerning luxury buyers, and reflect a brand ethos that aligns with the world's best luxury lifestyle brands."

Both the Lexus LC coupe and LS sedan are scheduled to launch later this year.

  • Lexus LS

  • MSRP

    $72,520

    MPG

    16/24

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info

  

