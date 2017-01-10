Lexus prices 2018 LC 500, LC 500h

  • Updated January 10, 2017, 3:02 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The new Lexus LC will cost close to 100 grand.

Lexus has announced pricing for its all-new LC 500 and hybrid-powered LC 500h.

The 2018 LC 500, which uses a 5.0L naturally-aspirated V8 rated at 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, will carry a base MSRP of $92,000. Stepping up to the LC 500h, which pairs an electric motor with a 3.5L V6 for a combined 354 horsepower, will require $96,510. Both prices exclude a $975 destination fee.

In base form that puts the LC 500 about on par with the $89,000 BMW 650i Coupe. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, which is admittedly more of a cruiser than either the LC or 6 Series, retails from $122,750.

Even the entry-level LC is well-equipped with standard features like a 10.3-inch display screen and adaptive cruise control, but there are still plenty of optional extras for the flagship coupe. Available packages include a Touring Package ($4,000 for LC 500 and $2,790 for LC 500h), Sport Package with Glass ($4,000 for LC 500 and $2,400 for LC 500h), Sport Package with Carbon ($7,000 for LC 500 and $5,400 for LC 500h), and Performance Package with Carbon ($10,000 for LC 500 and $8,790 for LC 500h).

RELATED CARS
2017 Lexus GS F
2017 Lexus NX
2017 Lexus RC F
2017 Lexus RC
2017 Lexus RX
2017 Lexus LX
2017 Lexus LS
2017 Lexus IS
2017 Lexus GX
2017 Lexus GS

Standalone options will include 20- and 21-inch wheels, Mark Levinson audio system, limited slip differential, blind spot monitor, intuitive park assist, head-up display and a cold weather package.

Lexus' new LC range is scheduled to land in dealer showrooms this May.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h