Lexus prices 2018 LC 500, LC 500h

The new Lexus LC will cost close to 100 grand.

Lexus has announced pricing for its all-new LC 500 and hybrid-powered LC 500h.

The 2018 LC 500, which uses a 5.0L naturally-aspirated V8 rated at 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, will carry a base MSRP of $92,000. Stepping up to the LC 500h, which pairs an electric motor with a 3.5L V6 for a combined 354 horsepower, will require $96,510. Both prices exclude a $975 destination fee.

In base form that puts the LC 500 about on par with the $89,000 BMW 650i Coupe. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, which is admittedly more of a cruiser than either the LC or 6 Series, retails from $122,750.

Even the entry-level LC is well-equipped with standard features like a 10.3-inch display screen and adaptive cruise control, but there are still plenty of optional extras for the flagship coupe. Available packages include a Touring Package ($4,000 for LC 500 and $2,790 for LC 500h), Sport Package with Glass ($4,000 for LC 500 and $2,400 for LC 500h), Sport Package with Carbon ($7,000 for LC 500 and $5,400 for LC 500h), and Performance Package with Carbon ($10,000 for LC 500 and $8,790 for LC 500h).

Standalone options will include 20- and 21-inch wheels, Mark Levinson audio system, limited slip differential, blind spot monitor, intuitive park assist, head-up display and a cold weather package.

Lexus' new LC range is scheduled to land in dealer showrooms this May.