Lexus RC F GT3 headed to battle at the 24 Hours of Daytona

  • Updated January 14, 2017, 4:53 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The mean-looking racer will also compete in Japan's SuperGT series.

Lexus revealed the RC F GT3 race car at the Tokyo Auto Salon yesterday. Based on the swoopy RC F coupe, the racer is built to international GT3 standards and will make its North American debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona later this month.

The concept version of the RC F GT3 debuted at the Geneva Motor Show almost three years ago. Though Lexus hasn't divulged specs on the "production" race car, we can go by the concept's specs to get an idea of their performance targets.

Firstly, weight from the road car has been trimmed by a whopping 1,200-plus pounds, from 3,968 to 2,756 pounds. Engine output has also been tuned to 540 horsepower, up from the stock V8's 450.

As a GT3-spec car, it can compete in a variety of racing series around the world. In the US, it slots into the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series. Long-time Lexus racer Scott Pruett will head the team, called 3GT Racing, and field two cars.

In Japan, the car will slot neatly into the GT300 class of the SuperGT series. For those paying close attention, that's actually a downgrade from the GT500 class the RC F has been competing in thus far. That's because Lexus has plans to enter the new LC 500 into that category instead.

SuperGT begins April 8 in Okayama, Japan while the 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off on January 28 in Florida.

Get More Car Info
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h