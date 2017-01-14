Lexus RC F GT3 headed to battle at the 24 Hours of Daytona

The mean-looking racer will also compete in Japan's SuperGT series.

Lexus revealed the RC F GT3 race car at the Tokyo Auto Salon yesterday. Based on the swoopy RC F coupe, the racer is built to international GT3 standards and will make its North American debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona later this month.

The concept version of the RC F GT3 debuted at the Geneva Motor Show almost three years ago. Though Lexus hasn't divulged specs on the "production" race car, we can go by the concept's specs to get an idea of their performance targets.

Firstly, weight from the road car has been trimmed by a whopping 1,200-plus pounds, from 3,968 to 2,756 pounds. Engine output has also been tuned to 540 horsepower, up from the stock V8's 450.

As a GT3-spec car, it can compete in a variety of racing series around the world. In the US, it slots into the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series. Long-time Lexus racer Scott Pruett will head the team, called 3GT Racing, and field two cars.

In Japan, the car will slot neatly into the GT300 class of the SuperGT series. For those paying close attention, that's actually a downgrade from the GT500 class the RC F has been competing in thus far. That's because Lexus has plans to enter the new LC 500 into that category instead.

SuperGT begins April 8 in Okayama, Japan while the 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off on January 28 in Florida.