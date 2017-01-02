Lexus readying LC F with 600 horsepower?

  • Updated February 27, 2017, 5:56 pm
  •         by Justin King

The high-performance coupe is expected to introduce a new 4.0-liter V8, which will also be used for the GS F but with less power.

Lexus is reportedly readying a new flagship high-performance coupe that will be labeled the LC F.

The model family currently includes the LC 500 with 471 horsepower and the LC 500h hybrid with a combined output of 354 horses.

Sources have told Car and Driver the LC F will raise the bar significantly higher, allegedly reaching 600 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The LC 500's 5.0-liter V8 is said to have been rejected in favor of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

The new powerplant is allegedly based on a pair of 2.0-liter four-cylinder 8AR engines, borrowed from the base RC, IS, GS and NX. In standard solo form, the inline four delivers 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Aside from the under-the-hood enhancement, the LC F is expected to feature unique body elements including hood vents, a rear wing and a front splitter, along with sticky rubber and upgraded brakes.

The LC F is said to be slated for an official debut at the Tokyo auto show in October.

