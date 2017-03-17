Lexus teases LS 500 F Sport ahead of New York debut

Infiniti establishes Toronto-based mobility lab

Nissan's luxury arm is continuing its push into the mobility scene with a new lab in Toronto, the company announced Tuesday. Infiniti hopes to attract local entrepreneurs who can pitch new tech for future development at the global level. Established in partnership with local non-profit Multiplicity, the new lab is Infiniti's first in North America. The original opened in Hong Kong in 2015. http://bit.ly/2nAwUXG