Lexus teases LS 500 F Sport ahead of New York debut

  • April 4, 2017, 12:57 pm
  • Apr 4, 2017, 12:57 pm
  •         by Justin King

The teaser doesn't appear to show any visual changes from the rear end of the standard LS.

Lexus has released a teaser image for the LS 500 F Sport, due to make its official debut next month in New York.

The teaser image doesn't appear to show any visual changes compared to the rear end of the standard LS. It will presumably have a sportier front fascia, likely with unique wheels and a few other exterior enhancements.

Lexus points out that the all-new LS is based on an extended version of the company's GA-L platform, boasting its stiffest chassis architecture ever developed.

"F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet, and will be available on the LS 500 and LS 500h," the automaker says.

More details could surface ahead of the April 12 unveiling.

