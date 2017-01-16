Life-size Lego Batmobile on display in Detroit

The Lego Batmobile has been brought to life.

There is no shortage of new iron to check out at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but show goers should be sure to add one plastic car to their "must see" list.

As part of a promotion for the new Lego Batman movie, a life-size version of the Caped Crusader's Lego Batmobile will be on display at the NAIAS in the Chevrolet booth. The partnership also includes a version of Chevy's "Real People, Not Actors" ad campaign with the Lego Batmobile.

"To work on the Lego Batmobile with Warner Bros. is an absolute thrill for us at Chevy," said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. "Many of the themes in 'The Lego Batman Movie,' like imagination, family and community, align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and add to the value of the partnership."

Measuring in at 204-inches in length, the Lego Batmobile is just as long as a Chevrolet Tahoe. Although the vast majority of the Batmobile is made out of Lego pieces (344,187 blocks in 17 different colors, to be precise) the vehicle does have an aluminum frame to keep everything together. Total weight for the Lego Batmobile is 1,695.5 pounds.

Assembled by Master Builders at Lego's Model Shop in Enfield, Connecticut, the Lego Batmobile took 222 hours to design and another 1,833 hours to actually build. No word on the cost to build, but we hear even Lego Bruce Wayne has deep pockets.