Most Discussed

Other Continental GT Stories

Other Bentley Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Limited-edition Bentley Continental GT celebrates racing

  • May 23, 2017, 5:13 am
  • May 23, 2017, 5:13 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

This is most likely the last limited-edition Continental GT.

Bentley is celebrating its endurance racing program with a limited-edition variant of the Continental GT.
Get More Car Info
Named Continental 24, the coupe is based on the 700-horsepower Supersports model unveiled in January. It pays tribute to the GT3-spec cars that will compete in this weekend's Nürburgring 24 Hours race with a two-tone paint job, 21-inch alloy wheels, and carbon fiber mirror caps. Black chrome trim takes the design to a new level of sportiness at the expense of elegance.

The two-tone look continues inside with piping on the seats and door panel inserts. A carbon fiber panel on the dashboard and numbered sill plates add to the model's exclusivity.

There are no mechanical modifications to report, but that's not a bad thing. Like the Supersports, the Continental 24 uses a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine tweaked to produce 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 24 hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.4 seconds, and it goes on to a top speed of 209 mph.

Bentley will build just 24 examples of the Continental 24, and all of them will be sold in Europe. Pricing information hasn't been released yet, but keep in mind the regular Supersports starts at $293,300.

The 24 is likely the last limited-edition version of the Continental GT. A brand-new model is expected to break cover before the end of the year, and arrive in showrooms next year as a 2019 model.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Hyundai Kona delayed?

Labor issues have delayed Hyundai's entry-level Kona crossover, according to The Truth About Cars. As it stands, the Kona's production schedule has been halted.   

 42m

Electric Subaru will be based on existing car

Subaru's first-ever electric car is coming by 2021. It will be a battery-powered variant of an existing car, not a standalone model. This approach slashes R&D costs and eliminates the need to create a partnership with another automaker.   https://bloom.bg/2rKXLna

 1h

Hyundai could release high-performance Tucson

Hyundai's N division could launch a high-performance variant of the Tucson. "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV," said N boss Albert Biermann in an interview with Drive.   

 2h

Uber - Pittsburgh relationship turning sour

Pittsburgh agreed to let Uber test experimental self-driving cars on its streets in exchange for jobs and free rides. The partnership started off on a high note, but city officials are now criticizing Uber for not holding up its end of the bargain.   

 3h

New Renault Megane RS to debut this weekend

The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. Rumors indicate it could get a 300-horsepower version of the Alpine A110's turbocharged 1.8-liter engine.   http://bit.ly/2rL1IrY

 4h

MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died of severe brain damage after getting hit by a Peugeot on his bicycle. The accident took place late last week on Italy's Adriatic coast. Footage from a security camera suggests 35-year old Hayden ran a stop sign, according to Italian newspaper Rimini Today.   

 5h

Plug-in hybrid Subaru coming next year

Subaru will introduce a plug-in hybrid model next year, according to Bloomberg. The company is spending $1.2 billion on R&D this year to electrify several members of its lineup.   

 6h

Indy pole sitter robbed at gunpoint

Scott Dixon, the pole sitter for this year's Indy 500, and retired driver Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night at a Taco Bell drive-thru not far from the historic racetrack. No one was injured in the robbery but the thieves made away with the drivers' wallets. Police announced a short while later that two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged for the incident.   

 18h

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC.   http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5

 22h

Nissan planning electric crossover

Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup.   http://bit.ly/2r92mCK

 23h