Limited-edition Bentley Continental GT celebrates racing

This is most likely the last limited-edition Continental GT.

Bentley is celebrating its endurance racing program with a limited-edition variant of the Continental GT.Named Continental 24, the coupe is based on the 700-horsepower Supersports model unveiled in January. It pays tribute to the GT3-spec cars that will compete in this weekend's Nürburgring 24 Hours race with a two-tone paint job, 21-inch alloy wheels, and carbon fiber mirror caps. Black chrome trim takes the design to a new level of sportiness at the expense of elegance.The two-tone look continues inside with piping on the seats and door panel inserts. A carbon fiber panel on the dashboard and numbered sill plates add to the model's exclusivity.There are no mechanical modifications to report, but that's not a bad thing. Like the Supersports, the Continental 24 uses a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine tweaked to produce 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission.The 24 hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.4 seconds, and it goes on to a top speed of 209 mph.Bentley will build just 24 examples of the Continental 24, and all of them will be sold in Europe. Pricing information hasn't been released yet, but keep in mind the regular Supersports starts at $293,300.The 24 is likely the last limited-edition version of the Continental GT. A brand-new model is expected to break cover before the end of the year, and arrive in showrooms next year as a 2019 model.