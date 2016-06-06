Lincoln Continental gets Black Label Rhapsody theme

The sedan's monochromatic interior features layered tones of blue in various textures.

Lincoln has presented the 2017 Continental with a Black Label 'Rhapsody' theme, focusing on shades of blue.

The Continental's monochromatic interior features layered tones of blue in various textures. Upper portions are highlighted by glossier materials, while lower touch points range from sueded Alcantara to shearling and thick carpet.

"Rhapsody takes a bit of our Lincoln heritage, our signature blue, and modernizes it," says Lincoln design director David Woodhouse.

The company apparently followed fashion advice from the Pantone Color Institute, which noticed that shades of blue are particularly popular this spring.

RELATED CARS 2017 Lincoln MKT 2017 Lincoln MKX 2017 Lincoln Navigator 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 2016 Lincoln MKZ 2017 Lincoln MKC

"We looked at the color of custom business suits, at nature, how day fades into night, how the sky gets so soft and velvety," says Lincoln's senior designer for color and materials. "We looked at our heritage, at Lincolns of the past - at how blue was such an important, signature color."