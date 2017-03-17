Lincoln to unveil brand-new Navigator in New York

Most Discussed
Hot Wheels Volkswagen Bus worth $150,000
One of the rarest Hot Wheels toys in the world is headed to auction, and it's expected to sell for up to $150,000. The model of a bay window Volkswagen Bus is a prototype saved by a Mattel employee. http://bit.ly/2ouzVNs
Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis
NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.
Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?
The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo
Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York
Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.
Tesla overtakes GM to become most valuable U.S. auto brand
While it was somewhat widely reported last week that Tesla had overtaken General Motors to become the most valuable U.S. automaker, the deed was not actually done until Monday, when Tesla's market capitalization eclipsed the $51 billion mark in mid-day trading, The Wall Street Journal reports. http://on.wsj.com/2ojOktA