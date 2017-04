Lincoln to unveil brand-new Navigator in New York

The next Navigator was previewed by a concept last year.

The brand-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator is scheduled to break cover tomorrow during the annual New York Auto Show.A dark teaser image confirms the next-generation Navigator is inspired by the Navigator concept introduced at last year's edition of the event. Based on the latest Ford Expedition , Lincoln's biggest SUV will get a bold design characterized by a striking front end with swept-back LED headlights, a tall belt line, and a rear light bar that emphasizes its overall width.The concept was a thinly-veiled production model, so we're not expecting the design to change much. However, it goes without saying that the gullwing doors and extending side steps won't make the transition from the show floor to the showroom floor.As has always been the case, the Navigator will be closely related to the Ford Expedition . It will make extensive use of aluminum and high-strength steel in order to shed several hundred pounds.Power will come from an upgraded version of the Expedition's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. It will send over 400 horsepower to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The downsized engine and the use of aluminum will help give the Expedition's gas mileage a significant boost.Stay tuned, we'll be on-location in the Big Apple tomorrow to bring you the latest on Lincoln's next Expedition.