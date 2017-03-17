Lotus announces Evora Sport 410 GP Edition

The model celebrates the Evora's launch in the United States.

Lotus has introduced a limited-edition Evora inspired by its Formula 1 team.

Named Sport 410 GP Edition, the model celebrates the Evora's launch in the United States. Visually, it receives a black paint job with gold accents on the body and on the wheels. The two-tone look is inspired by the livery used by Lotus' Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986.

Some companies would settle for a new paint job, but Lotus is taking the special treatment a step further. The company promises it has created the lightest, fastest, and most focused Evora yet by making the coupe 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora 400. Notably, it receives a lithium-ion battery and a long list of carbon fiber components such as the splitter, the roof section, the rear quarter panels, and the diffuser.

Power comes from a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 400 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 301 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. It spins the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential manufactured by Torsen. A six-speed automatic gearbox is offered at an extra cost.

The Evora 410 hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it goes on to a top speed of 190 mph.

The 2017 Lotus Evora 410 GP Edition is on-sale now across the nation. Enthusiasts need to act fast, because production is limited to 150 cars worldwide. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.

