Lotus announces Evora Sport 410 GP Edition

Peugeot establishes North American division
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has just established a North American division. The French automaker has launched a car-sharing program in Los Angeles, and it plans on expanding to other cities soon. Ultimately, Peugeot and Citroen cars could be sold in the United States after a long hiatus.
Lotus shows Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
Lotus has released a limited-edition Evora named GP. It's finished in black with a sprinkling of gold accents, a livery inspired by the colors used by the brand's Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986. 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora, and it's hailed as the fastest Lotus ever sold in the United States.
Aston Martin preps former military hangar to build DBX
The Ministry of Defense facility in St Athan will be used to build the DBX in 2019, requiring 750 additional workers in South Wales. "It is perhaps fitting that St Athan is, like our headquarters and sports car factory at Gaydon, a former Royal Air Force base," says CEO Andy Palmer.
Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.
Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says. http://bit.ly/2nggsAC
2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower
Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track. http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA
Startup Rivian Automotive gets tax breaks from Illinois
Illinois has awarded startup Rivian Automotive $49.5 million in tax credits. The company aims to manufacture self-driving electric cars in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nesgDp