Lotus crossover still on roadmap, but not until 2022 or later

  • Updated January 19, 2017, 2:29 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company has already started work on a prototype, but the project has not yet received an official greenlight for production.

Lotus has reaffirmed its development plans for a lightweight crossover, but a high-riding model has taken a back seat as the company redesigns its core models in the coming years.

Nearly two years ago Lotus chief Jean-Marc Gales seemed enthusiastic about the project, claiming the company was working on the "world's first lightweight SUV" that would retain the essence of a "real Lotus" and invigorate the segment. It would be similarly sized to a Porsche Macan, with styling inspired by the 3-Eleven.

The executive now tells Autocar the company has not given the crossover an official greenlight or finalized a design, and it may be "four or five years away, as with the rest of the new range."

The British automaker has placed a higher priority on completing replacements for the Elise, due in 2020, along with the Exige and Evora.

Despite the cautionary comments, Gales still argues that it is a good idea because no rival makes a "lightweight, good-handling" SUV." The company believes a higher-riding model could potentially double its sales volume, as the Cayenne and Macan have done for Porsche.

2015 Lotus Exige V6 Cup

US buyers may be the most eager to purchase a Lotus crossover. While they wait, the company promises its successors to the current Elise and Exige will both be street-legal in the US market.

Image by Ben Hsu.

  

