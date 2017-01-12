Lotus debuts track-only Exige Race 380

The Race edition weighs less than one metric ton, with 375 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque.

Lotus has debuted the Exige Race 380, a track-only adaptation of the new Exige Sport 380

The Sport edition was already a shining example of Lotus' obsession with weight, tipping the scales at 2,425 pounds. Removing unnecessary compliance equipment brings the dry weight down to just 2,200 pounds.

With 375 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Race 380 is capable of launching to 60 mph in a supercar-rivaling 3.2 seconds. Factory drivers lapped Lotus' Hethel test track 1.5 seconds quicker than with the Exige Cup R.

Aside from the weight savings, the Race edition also boasts modifications to the six-speed sequential gearbox, suspension, aerodynamics and electrical systems to better suit life on the track. No less than 529 pounds of downforce are created at 170 mph, pressing the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires to the road.

As expected, the Exige Race 380 comes fully race-prepped with a full integrated roll cage, FIA-approved HANS-compatible carbon driver seat, polycarbonate side windows, fire extinguisher and other gear.

The car will cost £99,500 (~$121,400) when it arrives on the track.