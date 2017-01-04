Lotus reveals limited-edition Exige Cup 380

Weighing just 2,330 pounds, the latest Cup car can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and top out at 175 mph.

Lotus has revealed the Exige Cup 380, a limited-edition coupe that builds upon the Exige Sport 380.

With a dry weight of just 2,330 pounds and 375 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque, the latest Cup car boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 355 horsepower per metric ton. Drivers can expect to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, eventually reaching a top speed of 175 mph.

Unsurprisingly, Lotus engineers relied on carbon fiber to achieve the weight savings. Hand-made composite components include a new front splitter, front access panel, roof, diffuser surround, air-intake side pods and a new one-piece tailgate, among other components.

The revised bodywork also increases downforce to 440 pounds, a 43 percent increase over the Exige Sport 380. The company has consequently upgraded the rear to 285/30ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires as standard equipment.

the Cup 380 laps Lotus' Hethel test track in just 1 minute 26 seconds, a record for a road-legal (in Europe) Exige.

Just 60 examples will be built for global markets, with prices starting at £83,000 (~$106,570 USD) in the UK.