Lotus reveals limited-edition Exige Cup 380

  April 20, 2017, 11:43 am
  • Apr 20, 2017, 11:43 am
  by Justin King

Weighing just 2,330 pounds, the latest Cup car can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and top out at 175 mph.

Lotus has revealed the Exige Cup 380, a limited-edition coupe that builds upon the Exige Sport 380.

With a dry weight of just 2,330 pounds and 375 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque, the latest Cup car boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 355 horsepower per metric ton. Drivers can expect to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, eventually reaching a top speed of 175 mph.

Unsurprisingly, Lotus engineers relied on carbon fiber to achieve the weight savings. Hand-made composite components include a new front splitter, front access panel, roof, diffuser surround, air-intake side pods and a new one-piece tailgate, among other components.

The revised bodywork also increases downforce to 440 pounds, a 43 percent increase over the Exige Sport 380. The company has consequently upgraded the rear to 285/30ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires as standard equipment.

2015 Lotus Exige V6 Cup

the Cup 380 laps Lotus' Hethel test track in just 1 minute 26 seconds, a record for a road-legal (in Europe) Exige.

Just 60 examples will be built for global markets, with prices starting at £83,000 (~$106,570 USD) in the UK.

