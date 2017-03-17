Lucid Air hits 217 mph; startup seeks $700M for production

Most Discussed
Hyundai: high-performance Sonata possible
Hyundai's push to sell high-performance cars could include the updated 2018 Sonata. "It's not planned at the moment but theoretically I could imagine it, yes. It would be fun to do," said design boss Peter Schreyer. http://bit.ly/2oCbYUv
Next Mercedes SL will get 2+2 cabin
The next Mercedes-Benz SL will get a 2+2 layout, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. It will also be much sportier than the current model because it's being developed entirely by AMG. http://bit.ly/2oa0S57
MG coupe concept coming to Shanghai
Chinese automaker MG will introduce an all-electric coupe at the Shanghai Auto Show. Named E-Motion, the concept can hit 60 mph from a stop in four seconds flat and travel for 310 miles on a single charge. http://bit.ly/2o9Uif4
Pininfarina to build electric Mahindra supercar
Pininfarina will build and sell an electric supercar developed by Indian automaker Mahindra. Details are still few and far between, but the company hopes the eco-friendly model will help it finally gain a foothold in key markets like the United States and China. http://bit.ly/2o9UN8L
Next Ford Focus ST getting more power?
The next-generation Focus ST could ditch the current model's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and instead use a 1.5-liter four. However, it would be tuned to provide about 275 horsepower, a 25-horse increase over the current model. http://bit.ly/2o9Kulh
Fiat Doblo gets three-star crash test rating in Europe
The Fiat Doblo (sold in the United States as the Ram ProMaster City) only received a three-star crash test rating in Europe. The mediocre score reveals "the car's true age and highlights the lack of ambition to compete on safety with other, more modern competitors in the segment," according to the Euro NCAP.
Musk tells activist shareholders to 'buy Ford stock'
The group wants Tesla's board to be restructured, arguing that alleged close business and familial ties "give rise to self-dealing behavior." http://reut.rs/2oDQMO2
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV leaked
Amateur spy shots have prematurely revealed the Citroen C5 Aircross. The SUV will be presented next week at the Shanghai Auto Show. It's too early to tell whether it will be sold in Europe, or if it's a China-only model. http://bit.ly/2oCe6LQ