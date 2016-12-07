Lucid Motors teams with Samsung SDI to develop next-gen EV batteries

  • Updated December 7, 2016, 12:42 pm
  •         by Justin King

A jointly developed cell is claimed to achieve 'breakthrough' tolerance to repeated fast charging.

Fledgling automaker Lucid Motors has entered a strategic partnership with Samsung SDI to develop next-generation EV batteries.


The startup claims to be collaborating on an improved type of cylindrical cell that tops current batteries in energy density, power, longevity and safety. The most notable promise is 'breakthrough' tolerance to repeated fast charging.

"As the leading manufacturer of lithium-ion cells in the world, we are excited to be increasing our participation in automotive applications," said Samsung SDI sales VP JY Youn. "It is an honor to be working with Lucid to help push their vision forward."

Despite the announcement, the depth of Lucid's involvement in Samsung SDI's battery R&D remains unclear. Parent Samsung recently acquired Harman to accelerate its deeper dive into the automotive arena. Its subsidiaries are undoubtedly involved in regular talks with many players in the industry, startups and veterans alike.

Like other prospective automakers, Lucid's promises of delivering a Model S rival will be viewed with skepticism until the first units land in customer hands. The company is managed by a number of former Tesla and Oracle employees, with an ambitious goal of building a $700 million factory in Arizona.

Lucid's ambitions are close to those of Faraday Future, another EV startup backed by wealthy Chinese investors. Faraday has come closer than many, however it recently warned of financial trouble and construction has been halted -- allegedly only a temporary hiatus -- at its $1 billion Nevada factory.

All EV-focused startups will soon face increasing competition from established automakers in the coming years. Volkswagen is preparing an EV onslaught in the coming years, expecting battery-powered models to account for 25 percent of its total sales volume in less than a decade.

  

