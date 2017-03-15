Lucid prices Air sedan from $52,500 after tax credits

Most Discussed
Lucid Air to list from $52,500
The Lucid Air sedan, a direct rival to the Tesla Model S, will carry a base price of $60,000 ($52,500 after federal tax credits) when it hits the market in 2018. http://bit.ly/2nFG2uC
Audi Q4 to launch in 2019
Audi will launch a new compact crossover called the Q4 in 2019. It'll compete against the BMW X4. http://bit.ly/2nEUl2I
McLaren 650S destroyed in collision with utility pole
Police allege the 23-year-old driver was drunk when he took the 650S Spider out for a fateful cruise around a Lake Ontario waterfront neighborhood, where the speed limit was likely just 25 mph. http://bit.ly/2nER0kb
Audi CEO says his home has not been raided
"I have all along supported efforts to clear up the diesel issue at Audi," he said at a news conference attended by Reuters. http://reut.rs/2na5Q5r
Renault again denies cheating allegations
Renault has strongly denied accusations of using a defeat device to circumvent emissions regulations. The company stresses all of its models -- including the ones called out by regulators -- comply with European norms. http://bit.ly/2nEcBJo
Porsche Cayenne getting V8-electric hybrid
The next generation of the Porsche Cayenne will receive the Panamera's 680-horsepower V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. It will combine neck-snapping acceleration with about 30 miles of zero-emissions driving. http://bit.ly/2nDQUcA
New Buick Regal to bow in New York?
Buick's next-generation Regal could bow at the New York Auto Show. Essentially an Americanized Opel Insignia, the model will be offered as a five-door hatchback with a sedan-like look and as a station wagon, but the current four-door sedan body style will not be replaced.
Prosecutors raid Audi offices in Germany
German prosecutors have raided two Audi offices in Germany, according to Automotive News. The search is part of a broader investigation into the so-called defeat device Audi invented in 1999. http://bit.ly/2n9eaCA