Lyft increases reach to 50 additional US cities

  • Updated February 25, 2017, 5:02 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

Lyft will soon reach 300 cities, or 72 percent of the US population.

Ride-sharing company Lyft announced it's opening for business in an additional 50 US cities this week.

The bulk of the expansion is centered around the upper midwest "rust belt' states, the southeast, and along the eastern seaboard. In particular, several locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, where Lyft had been notably absent from before.

In late January, Lyft announced an expansion into 100 cities in 2017. With the initial group of 40 cities added at the time of the announcement and the latest 50, that push is nearly complete.

A year ago, Lyft inked a deal with General Motors to receive a $500 million investment from the automaker. In return, GM will be the preferred vehicle provider and will cooperate with Lyft to conduct autonomous vehicle research. GM will also allow Lyft access to its OnStar telematics system.

When the last 10 cities are added, that will put the pink mustache in 300 US cities, reaching an 231 million people by the company's own estimates, which is equivalent to about 72 percent of the US population.

Now

Plug-in Range Rover coming soon

A plug-in hybrid variant of Land Rover's Range Rover is right around the corner, according to recent rumors. The model will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with an electric motor to achieve economy car-like CO2 emissions.   http://bit.ly/2mnVLi1

 19h

Chevrolet unleashes 650-hp Camaro ZL1 1LE

Chevrolet has introduced the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE. Billed as a street-legal race car, the ZL1 1LE gets an adjustable suspension, specific Goodyear tires wrapped around wider wheels, and a full body kit that generates more downforce.   http://bit.ly/2lPF41n

 20h

Jeep Wagoneer exhumed from sandy garage after 40 years

A 1960s Jeep Wagoneer was removed from a seaside garage on Friday after spending the last 40-years parked there. Unfortunately, those years near the salty air took their toll on the Jeep, leaving little beyond a rusty hulk.    http://bit.ly/2lOeuW8

 1d

Acura lands jersey sponsorship for Columbus Crew soccer club

The move apparently aims to highlight Honda's manufacturing presence in Ohio, where the company currently builds the Acura NSX, ILX, TLX and RDX.   

 1d

VW exec pleads not guilty in diesel fraud case

The executive, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested while on vacation in Florida. Five fellow executives also indicted by US authorities have remained in Germany with little chance of extradition.   http://bloom.bg/2mlCKNm

 1d

Volvo teases next-gen XC60 ahead of Geneva debut

The single teaser image focuses on new 'Thor's hammer' headlights, consistent with Volvo's modern design language used in the XC90 and other recently updated models.   http://bit.ly/2kKWGZB

 1d

Ford announces GT Competition Series

Ford has introduced the GT Competition Series. The special edition model boasts a lighter weight for improved performance on the track. Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, helping shift its center of gravity down toward the road surface.   http://bit.ly/2mk6ABU

 1d

Stuttgart to ban older diesels

Stuttgart, Germany, will ban older diesel-powered cars and trucks during pollution peaks. Motorists who ignore the ban -- which is scheduled to kick off next year -- will be fined.   http://bit.ly/2lMEC3R

 1d

Audi CEO to keep his job in spite of Dieselgate accusations

Rupert Stadler, Audi's top executive, will keep his job in spite of new evidence linking him to the Dieselgate fiasco. One of the company's top engineers showed a letter in court that allegedly proves Stadler was aware of the cheat as far back as 2012.   http://bit.ly/2mjX1CU

 1d

Driven: 2017 Jeep Compass

"The 2017 Jeep Compass is light-years ahead of the car it replaces."   http://bit.ly/2mjUoRD

 1d