Lyft increases reach to 50 additional US cities

Plug-in Range Rover coming soon
A plug-in hybrid variant of Land Rover's Range Rover is right around the corner, according to recent rumors. The model will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with an electric motor to achieve economy car-like CO2 emissions. http://bit.ly/2mnVLi1
Chevrolet unleashes 650-hp Camaro ZL1 1LE
Chevrolet has introduced the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE. Billed as a street-legal race car, the ZL1 1LE gets an adjustable suspension, specific Goodyear tires wrapped around wider wheels, and a full body kit that generates more downforce. http://bit.ly/2lPF41n
Jeep Wagoneer exhumed from sandy garage after 40 years
A 1960s Jeep Wagoneer was removed from a seaside garage on Friday after spending the last 40-years parked there. Unfortunately, those years near the salty air took their toll on the Jeep, leaving little beyond a rusty hulk. http://bit.ly/2lOeuW8
VW exec pleads not guilty in diesel fraud case
The executive, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested while on vacation in Florida. Five fellow executives also indicted by US authorities have remained in Germany with little chance of extradition. http://bloom.bg/2mlCKNm
Volvo teases next-gen XC60 ahead of Geneva debut
The single teaser image focuses on new 'Thor's hammer' headlights, consistent with Volvo's modern design language used in the XC90 and other recently updated models. http://bit.ly/2kKWGZB
Ford announces GT Competition Series
Ford has introduced the GT Competition Series. The special edition model boasts a lighter weight for improved performance on the track. Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, helping shift its center of gravity down toward the road surface. http://bit.ly/2mk6ABU
Stuttgart to ban older diesels
Stuttgart, Germany, will ban older diesel-powered cars and trucks during pollution peaks. Motorists who ignore the ban -- which is scheduled to kick off next year -- will be fined. http://bit.ly/2lMEC3R
Audi CEO to keep his job in spite of Dieselgate accusations
Rupert Stadler, Audi's top executive, will keep his job in spite of new evidence linking him to the Dieselgate fiasco. One of the company's top engineers showed a letter in court that allegedly proves Stadler was aware of the cheat as far back as 2012. http://bit.ly/2mjX1CU
Driven: 2017 Jeep Compass
"The 2017 Jeep Compass is light-years ahead of the car it replaces." http://bit.ly/2mjUoRD